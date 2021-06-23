Multiple Tx Panhandle schools place in top 10 in 2021 UIL Lone Star Cup

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple Texas Panhandle schools placed in the top 10 in the 2021 UIL Lone Star Cup.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications based on their team performance in district and state championships.

The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

For 1A Lone Star Cup Standings, Nazareth placed first with 67 points.

In 2A Lone Star Cup Standings, Panhandle placed fourth with 56.67 points.

For 3A Lone Star Cup Standings, Bushland placed ninth with 50 points.

In 4A Lone Star Cup Standings, Canyon placed second with 108.5 points.

Amarillo placed fourth in 5A Lone Star Cup Standings with 79 points. In 12th place falls Randall with 63 points.

Standings include team tennis, cross country, marching band, volleyball, robotics BEST, football, congress, spirit, swimming and diving, wrestling, mariachi, film, basketball, robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, theatrical design, track and field, golf, tennis, softball and baseball.

