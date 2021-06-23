Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Multiple Tx Panhandle schools place in top 10 in 2021 UIL Lone Star Cup

2021 UIL Lone Star Cup
2021 UIL Lone Star Cup(UIL)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple Texas Panhandle schools placed in the top 10 in the 2021 UIL Lone Star Cup.

The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications based on their team performance in district and state championships.

The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

For 1A Lone Star Cup Standings, Nazareth placed first with 67 points.

In 2A Lone Star Cup Standings, Panhandle placed fourth with 56.67 points.

For 3A Lone Star Cup Standings, Bushland placed ninth with 50 points.

In 4A Lone Star Cup Standings, Canyon placed second with 108.5 points.

Amarillo placed fourth in 5A Lone Star Cup Standings with 79 points. In 12th place falls Randall with 63 points.

Standings include team tennis, cross country, marching band, volleyball, robotics BEST, football, congress, spirit, swimming and diving, wrestling, mariachi, film, basketball, robotics FIRST, soccer, academics, one-act play, theatrical design, track and field, golf, tennis, softball and baseball.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city
Branden Wade Swanson
Man wanted by Randall County officials for felony sexual assault of a child
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

The City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will continue with a discussion on the Future...
City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series to continue with discussion on Future of City Hall
Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the state’s...
Gov. Abbott releases statement on Vice President Harris’ upcoming visit to Texas border
Thompson Park Pool rendering
Opening day for Thompson Park Pool pushed back again
Robert David Fyke, 33
Missing Georgia teen found safe after Lubbock man arrested