Jarvis makes Double-A debut and Blake is Back in Sod Poodles win over Hooks, 6-4

CORPUS CHRISTI , Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles started their six-game road series in Corpus Christi with a 6-4 win over the Hooks. Reliever Blake Rogers, the 2019 Texas League champion, earned his first win back with the Soddies. He pitched 1.1 innings and dished out 3 K’s. Bryce Jarvis, D-backs No. 8-rated prospect, made his first Double-A start. He was brought up from Hillsboro. Jarvis allowed 6 hits, 4 runs and 2 home runs, while tossing 3 K’s.

Buddy Kennedy, who also joined the Soddies over the weekend from the Diamondbacks A-Advanced Hillsboro Hops, went 1-for-4 in big fashion with his first Double-A home run in the sixth inning to tie the game at four apiece. The Soddies took their first lead of the night at 5-4 in the seventh when Dominic Fletcher notched his second hit of the night, a double to left, to bring in Thomas and mark his third RBI of the game.

The Hooks and Sod Poodles square off for game two on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Whataburger Field. The Hooks currently lead the season series 8-6.

