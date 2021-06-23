A Hot Day Ahead

After a couple of cooler days, temperatures are on the rise, prompting heat advisories for parts of the area. Temperatures are likely to climb into the triple digits today, 100 for Amarillo, but could reach as high as 105 in places such as Borger. Winds will be typical for this time of year, out of the south at roughly 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies. Going into Thursday and beyond, cooler temperatures will work into the area, bringing the possibility of late night showers and thunderstorms off the mountains of New Mexico.