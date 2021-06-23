Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

A Hot Day Ahead

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a couple of cooler days, temperatures are on the rise, prompting heat advisories for parts of the area. Temperatures are likely to climb into the triple digits today, 100 for Amarillo, but could reach as high as 105 in places such as Borger. Winds will be typical for this time of year, out of the south at roughly 10-20 mph with mostly sunny skies. Going into Thursday and beyond, cooler temperatures will work into the area, bringing the possibility of late night showers and thunderstorms off the mountains of New Mexico.

Most Read

Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Several Amarillo animal shelters are working together to rescue almost 40 dogs from a massive...
Amarillo animal shelters need help with massive dog hoarding situation
The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes...
Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city

Latest News

Very hot weather ahead...
Very hot weather ahead...
Very hot weather ahead...
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Returning Heat
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 6/22
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 6/22