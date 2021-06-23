Doppler Dave Expects Relief From The Heat Soon
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer heat has intensified once again today with triple digits common and a Heat Advisory in effect for much of the area. Hot afternoon weather will return tomorrow, although we may have more locations in the 90s instead of 100s. It looks like this hot spell will be short in duration as temperatures trend downward starting Friday. Rain chances are also improving and we may even see some scattered storms tomorrow evening. Better and more widespread rain chances are on the way this weekend.