City of Amarillo's Community Solutions series to continue with discussion on Future of City Hall

The City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will continue with a discussion on the Future...
The City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will continue with a discussion on the Future of City Hall. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Community Solutions series will continue with a discussion on the Future of City Hall.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 28 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

In the meeting, members of the Amarillo City Council will lead the discussion on the options and possibilities for the future of City Hall, which was built in 1966.

“There are several options on the table as far as what our City Hall can be in the future,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “What is a certainty is that our City Hall is a 55-year-old building with serious structural and mechanical issues that need to be addressed now rather than later to avoid larger and more expensive problems in the future. We want to have a conversation with the public on where we are and what options are best.”

The goals of the Community Solutions series are to allow members of the Amarillo City Council to receive feedback and information directly from residents on major topics impacting Amarillo and to allow members of the community to become personally engaged in providing ideas and solutions for an array of topics.

