Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 50 years with 50 days of prizes, celebrations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bob Mills Furniture is sending a thank you to customers for 50 years of business with 50 days of give-aways, prizes and celebrations.

Bob Mills, owner of Bob Mills Furntiure, says he is in disbelief that he hit this milestone.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions...it’s hard to believe,” said Mills. “I’m so thankful or all the good things that we’ve got, especially all the people that have supported us over the years.”

Bob Mills Furniture first opened its doors in 1971 when Bob was just 23 years old.

“I couldn’t find a job,” explained Mills. “I was hired by a high school friend to sit in the clerical pool with four young ladies typing late payment notices and a guy came by my desk every week talking about the furniture business. He made it sound so good, that, why not? It was better than sitting at a type writer.”

To honor the achievement, once a week for the next 50 days, one person could win their entire purchase for free.

“We’re going to give people an opportunity tor register their entire purchase, no matter what it is, no matter how much money you spend, to be free,” explained Mills.

Bob Mills Furnitre is also hosting community celebration events at all nine Bob Mills Furniture locations in July and August.

“The first event is on July 10,” said Mills. “This is where we’re going to open the store up...we’re gonna have a big big day out here. I promise you’ll have a good time.”

The second event is on August 14th. Both celebrations will include food trucks, merchandise and a chance to win a free recliner.

Mills says he is excited to give back to his customers.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Mills. “These people have blessed us so much and given us their friendship, their business, support, and it’s just time for us to do something and say thank you.”

