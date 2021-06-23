Amarillo area child care centers seeing surge in demand, lack of staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a year of pandemic closures, parents are now facing a new challenge. While Amarillo area child care centers have seen a surge in demand, they say they don’t have enough staff.

“Beginning of March, we noticed we were just struggling to hire some people and it wasn’t necessarily not hiring them, it was no one was coming in to apply,” said Tiffani Threet, assistant executive director at the Children’s Learning Centers of Amarillo.

Since restrictions started to ease and people returned to work, the Children’s Learning Centers noticed a 30 percent increase in enrollment.

“Our intake office does receive multiple calls throughout every single day looking for child care, so there’s definitely a need,” said Threet.

They have nine locations, and almost all of them are at capacity.

Due to the child care worker shortage, they have been forced to turn away some people and combine classrooms.

“We had some of issues where some of the say Pre-K combined right now,” said Threet. “We do have some openings in that area, but it does limit the number of children we can care for.”

The Amarillo College Child Development Lab recently experienced some difficulty filling positions.

“To bring our workers back, this child care workers are critical,” said Dennis Sarine, director of education preparation at the Amarillo College Child Development Lab. “One of the things the college supports us with is our full time employees receive a benefit package. So, it is an advantage as we market our positions as well.”

However, this is not the norm.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the hourly mean wage of a child care worker is a little more than $10 an hour and mostly without benefits.

Local experts say the shortage is a combination of health concerns and unemployment benefits.

“There’s a lot of value in having this child care that we’ve been waiting to have, and we’re ready to have that,” said Sarine.

Amarillo Learning Centers will host two job fairs on June 24 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and June 29 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 2200 E 10th St. Suite A&D.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.