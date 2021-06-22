AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club announced their 14th Annual Dick Bynum Award winner on Tuesday by honoring Amarillo High alum Lexy Hightower. The former West Texas A&M point guard finished off a historic career for the Lady Buffs ranking sixth all-time in program history with 1,642 points in 116 games played. She also finished second all-time in both 3-point field goals made and percentage.

”I’m just blessed to be able to be named with some great athletes who have received this award before me, and I think it’s a great way to end my career at WT,” said Hightower.

The Lone Star Conference Player of the Year was unable to attend the ceremony, so her parents Jud and Dayna were there to accept the award. Hightower is currently training to compete with the Texas Tech Lady Raiders for her last season of college basketball eligibility.

Hightower, the collegiate basketball nominee, was selected alongside Canyon High alum and WTAMU pitcher Kyra Lair (Pitcher of the Year), Amarillo High and Texas Tech grad Emerson Solano (Volleyball Player of the Year, libero) and Dalhart and Oklahoma Pole Vaulter Sydney King (Track Athlete of the Year).

“There are so many women that have so many accomplishments and done so well at the high school level and then at the collegiate level,” said Solano.

“Every woman in sports that I’ve ever met has been incredibly strong, and I think in this area you’ll find a lot of strong women,” said Lair.

Lexy Hightower receives Dick Bynum Award for most valuable female collegiate athlete. Her parents accept award while Hightower is in Lubbock training with Texas Tech. (Source: KFDA)

Amarillo High alum and Texas Tech libero Emerson Solano named the Dick Bynum Volleyball Athlete of the Year. (Source: KFDA)

