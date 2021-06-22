Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Jose Herrera earns Double-A Central Player of the Week

Sod Poodles catcher hit three dingers against the RockHounds
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles earned weekly honors before starting their six-game road trip in Corpus Christi against the Hooks. Catcher Jose Herrera was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week.

In over five games last week, the 24-year-old Venezuela product batted a .450 average with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine RBI and only three strikeouts. Herrera is participating in his seventh professional season after being signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013, and so far this had been his most successful week. His MiLB career stats total 18 home runs.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover
Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
Police chase ends in crash on North Mirror Street (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police arrest man after brief chase ends in crash Monday morning
generic
Pampa shooting investigation leads to homicide arrest
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend

Latest News

Summer is the season for high school athletes to train, fine-tune and better their skills. A...
Air It Out Passing Camp builds character through football and faith
VIDEO: Air It Out Passing Camp builds character through football and faith
VIDEO: Jose Herrera earns Double-A Central Player of the Week
toby tucker and family
CISD’s Athletic Director, Toby Tucker’s family wish him a Happy Father’s Day