Jose Herrera earns Double-A Central Player of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles earned weekly honors before starting their six-game road trip in Corpus Christi against the Hooks. Catcher Jose Herrera was named the Double-A Central Player of the Week.

In over five games last week, the 24-year-old Venezuela product batted a .450 average with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine RBI and only three strikeouts. Herrera is participating in his seventh professional season after being signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013, and so far this had been his most successful week. His MiLB career stats total 18 home runs.

