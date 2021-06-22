Viewers Choice Awards
Full Scale Exercise to take place at Clovis Regional Airport

By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management will host a Full Scale Exercise this week.

The exercise is comprised of the Clovis Regional Airport, Clovis Fire Department, Clovis Police Department, Cannon Air Force Base and Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management.

The exercise will take place at the Clovis Regional Airport from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on June 23.

The exercise should not restrict access to the airport.

The Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management will be holding an exercise at the Clovis Regional Airport on June 23, 2021. Please contact us at 575-763-9494 if you have any questions.

Posted by Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management on Monday, June 21, 2021

