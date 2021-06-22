Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - A Friona police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers were requested by the Bovina Police Department to investigate 30-year-old Delia Ruiz of Friona for allegations of sexual assault.

On June 15, Texas Rangers arrested Ruiz and booked her into the Parmer County Jail on three counts of sexual assault of a child, which is a second degree felony.

The investigation is ongoing, and all further findings will be turned over to the Parmer County District Attorney’s Office.

Ruiz began working with the Friona Police Department in 2020.

