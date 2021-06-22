Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

A Friona police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.
A Friona police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - A Friona police officer has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers were requested by the Bovina Police Department to investigate 30-year-old Delia Ruiz of Friona for allegations of sexual assault.

On June 15, Texas Rangers arrested Ruiz and booked her into the Parmer County Jail on three counts of sexual assault of a child, which is a second degree felony.

The investigation is ongoing, and all further findings will be turned over to the Parmer County District Attorney’s Office.

Ruiz began working with the Friona Police Department in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover
Police chase ends in crash on North Mirror Street (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police arrest man after brief chase ends in crash Monday morning
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend
Griselda Rodriguez-Michel, arrested after trooper reported finding meth during traffic stop...
Criminal Complaint: $2.4 million worth of meth found during traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County

Latest News

Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
CNS to host virtual business forum this week
You’re invited to Starlight Ranch on Friday, June 25 for Escape - A Journey Tribute presented...
Escape - A Journey Tribute featured in 4th Foodstock ’21 concert this weekend
The Amarillo area is experiencing a “dangerous” blood emergency and now has less than a one-day...
Amarillo area experiencing ‘dangerous’ blood emergency, donors needed immediately
(Source: RNN)
Crews working to repair water main at Southwest 3rd Avenue