A Familiar Setup

After a Monday of beautiful temperatures, we’re looking to bring back a little heat for Tuesday and Wednesday. For today, expect breezy conditions out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 25 possible with temperatures climbing into the upper-80s to low-90s. Wednesday looks to be more summer like with highs in the upper 90s with triple digits possible for some. Then, heading into the weekend, northwest flow will return, which could set the stage for several days in a row of rain chances.