Escape - A Journey Tribute featured in 4th Foodstock ’21 concert this weekend

You’re invited to Starlight Ranch on Friday, June 25 for Escape - A Journey Tribute presented by NewsChannel 10. (Source: Starlight Ranch Event Center)(Starlight Ranch Event Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to Starlight Ranch on Friday, June 25 for Escape - A Journey Tribute presented by NewsChannel 10.

This will be the fourth concert in the Foodstock ‘21 series that will provide family-friendly, outdoor entertainment and raise funds and awareness to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.

All admission proceeds will directly benefit the High Plains Food Bank.

Entry is a suggested donation of $10 per person per show.

Gates open at 7:00 p.m. with the opening band starting at 8:00 p.m. and headliners at 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

