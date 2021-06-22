Escape - A Journey Tribute featured in 4th Foodstock ’21 concert this weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to Starlight Ranch on Friday, June 25 for Escape - A Journey Tribute presented by NewsChannel 10.
This will be the fourth concert in the Foodstock ‘21 series that will provide family-friendly, outdoor entertainment and raise funds and awareness to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.
All admission proceeds will directly benefit the High Plains Food Bank.
Entry is a suggested donation of $10 per person per show.
Gates open at 7:00 p.m. with the opening band starting at 8:00 p.m. and headliners at 9:00 p.m.
