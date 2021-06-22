Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Tracks Returning Heat

By Dave Oliver
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a very delightful start to the day with a cool morning breeze, temperatures are beginning to warm under sunny skies. We are still a bit below normal, however, with upper 80s across the area. Summer heat will quickly escalate tomorrow as afternoon temps spike back to the upper 90s and low 100s. Hot afternoon weather will return Thursday, but another front will lower temps starting Friday into the weekend and rain chances are looking better as well.

Most Read

DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover
Police chase ends in crash on North Mirror Street (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police arrest man after brief chase ends in crash Monday morning
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend
Griselda Rodriguez-Michel, arrested after trooper reported finding meth during traffic stop...
Criminal Complaint: $2.4 million worth of meth found during traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County

Latest News

Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 6/22
Tuesday Outlook with Shelden 6/22
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 6/22
KFDA Afternoon Weather Update 6/22
Shelden Web Graphic
A Familiar Setup
Heat Returns!
Heat Returns!