Doppler Dave Tracks Returning Heat
Updated: 43 minutes ago
After a very delightful start to the day with a cool morning breeze, temperatures are beginning to warm under sunny skies. We are still a bit below normal, however, with upper 80s across the area. Summer heat will quickly escalate tomorrow as afternoon temps spike back to the upper 90s and low 100s. Hot afternoon weather will return Thursday, but another front will lower temps starting Friday into the weekend and rain chances are looking better as well.