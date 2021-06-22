Crews working to repair water main at Southwest 3rd Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says crews are working to repair a water main on Southwest 3rd Avenue.

The street will be closed in both directions from Johnson Street to Arthur Street.

The city says no customers are out of water service, and the water main should be repaired by 2:00 p.m. today.

Southwest 3rd Avenue will be reopened once paving is complete by Friday, June 25.

