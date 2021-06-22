CNS to host virtual business forum this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consolidated Nuclear Security (CNS) representatives will host a Partners in Excellence Forum this week.

The virtual event will offer information about successfully doing business with the Pantex plant in Texas and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee.

The forum will take place on Thursday, June 24 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Ben Skipper, executive director of aerospace and defense programs for the Haslam College College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will offer the keynote address.

He will discuss supply chain disruption and business impacts.

The event is free, but registration is required. To register for the event, click here.

