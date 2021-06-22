City of Amarillo tax money to pay for nearly half of Mayor recount

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be using tax money to pay for almost half the cost of the recount of ballots from May’s mayor’s race.

Challenger Claudette Smith asked for the recount and put up a deposit of $4,500. Vote totals on election night and after the recount showed Mayor Ginger Nelson won the election.

The city released the financial tally today showing Smith owes about another $1,500 to cover expenses allowed by state law. That leaves the city paying about $5,900 or the rest of the costs.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.