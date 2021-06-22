Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

City of Amarillo tax money to pay for nearly half of Mayor recount

Source: City of Amarillo
Source: City of Amarillo
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be using tax money to pay for almost half the cost of the recount of ballots from May’s mayor’s race.

Challenger Claudette Smith asked for the recount and put up a deposit of $4,500. Vote totals on election night and after the recount showed Mayor Ginger Nelson won the election.

The city released the financial tally today showing Smith owes about another $1,500 to cover expenses allowed by state law. That leaves the city paying about $5,900 or the rest of the costs.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover
Police chase ends in crash on North Mirror Street (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police arrest man after brief chase ends in crash Monday morning
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend
Griselda Rodriguez-Michel, arrested after trooper reported finding meth during traffic stop...
Criminal Complaint: $2.4 million worth of meth found during traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County

Latest News

The Amarillo City Council will discuss today how to move ahead on improving the Amarillo Civic...
Amarillo City Council to consider hiring consulting company for improving Amarillo Civic Center
Delia Ruiz, arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child (Source: Parmer County...
Friona police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child
Pantex Plant (Source: KFDA)
CNS to host virtual business forum this week
You’re invited to Starlight Ranch on Friday, June 25 for Escape - A Journey Tribute presented...
Escape - A Journey Tribute featured in 4th Foodstock ’21 concert this weekend