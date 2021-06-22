Amarillo Police Department releases most dangerous intersections for crashes in the city

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department recently released a list of intersections where the most crashes happen in the city.

The data ranges from June 1st last year to the end of this May. The S. Coulter Street and Hillside Road intersection is ranked number one, with 17 crashes there alone.

A few of the other top intersections include the S. Grand Street and S. Washington Street crossings at I-40, and there are three intersections off of Bell Street with 10 crashes minimum at each location.

Corporal Jeb Hilton from Amarillo Police Department says the numbers haven’t changed much from previous years.

“Really it stays pretty close to the same every year,” said Cpl. Hilton. “We don’t tend to see a big flux either way, and I think it is because there’s so much traffic there going through at those places. It’s just something where you have more vehicles, you’re going to have more crashes.”

The Amarillo Police Department is planning to have more enforcement in these areas to prevent crashes.

“Those places are places that we can start to look and say this is where we need more enforcement,” said Cpl. Hilton. “This is where we’re seeing the most accidents, so if we have a bigger presence of police officers, hopefully we can get those numbers to go down.”

