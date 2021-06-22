Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo City Council to consider hiring consulting company for improving Amarillo Civic Center

The Amarillo City Council will discuss today how to move ahead on improving the Amarillo Civic...
The Amarillo City Council will discuss today how to move ahead on improving the Amarillo Civic Center. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council will discuss today how to move ahead on improving the Amarillo Civic Center.

Members will consider hiring a consulting company for almost $500,000.

According to the meeting agenda, the Dallas company Garfield Public/Private would consider what improvements are needed including a new arena, expansion of the existing center, parking facilities and rehabilitating the Santa Fe Depot.

Potential public and private financing will also be part of the study to be delivered by the end of this year.

Voters in November rejected issuing debt to pay for expansion and renovation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

