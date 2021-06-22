Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo area experiencing ‘dangerous’ blood emergency, donors needed immediately

The Amarillo area is experiencing a “dangerous” blood emergency and now has less than a one-day...
The Amarillo area is experiencing a “dangerous” blood emergency and now has less than a one-day supply. (Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)(Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo area is experiencing a “dangerous” blood emergency and now has less than a one-day supply.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center says donors of all types are urged to give immediately as the critically low level of the blood supply is dangerous for the community.

To make an appointment to donate, call (806) 331-8833 or click here.

🛑 Our area is experiencing a dangerous blood emergency and now has a less than one-day supply. Donors of all types are...

Posted by Coffee Memorial Blood Center on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

