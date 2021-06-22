Amarillo animal shelters need help with massive dog hoarding situation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A massive dog hoarding situation in Borger has left almost 40 dogs in need of immediate help.

Now several animal shelters in Amarillo are working together to save these animals.

A man in Borger was rescuing dogs and bringing them into his house.

His mission went south, as the animals started multiplying and getting sick.

With animal shelters already at capacity, they are now in desperate need of fosters, adoptions and especially donations to cover the vet bills.

“The dogs are in horrific shape and as full as all of the rescue agencies are in Amarillo right now, we just couldn’t say no,” said Sarah Sabins, foster rescue with Texas Panhandle Pet Savors.

The dogs are now experiencing all sorts of health problems like flea dermatitis, sores, scratches, worms and more.

“A lot of them, we’re noticing their mouths are not quite right. We’re noticing different bumps and lumps in different places that they shouldn’t be... So, the vet bills are going to be racked up for everybody,” said Tina Ensey, executive director of Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Among the 38 rescued, there are currently four pregnant dogs.

So, the shelters are soon expecting to have over 50 animals, on top of all the other animals in their care.

“We could use towels (with the babies coming), bedding. Yes, towels and bedding would be great,” said Crystal Dennis, Lost Pets of Amarillo.

“I think what we all need right now is the Amarillo and surrounding community to come together and help us all with fosters. We desperately need fosters. We can’t do this by ourselves, the community has got to get involved,” said Jessica McLeod, co-founder of Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo.

Four dogs are still at the home in Borger. The shelters are working to get them to Amarillo but need donations to do so.

If you’re interested in donating, adopting or fostering visit any of the Facebook pages listed below to contact the shelters.

Texas Panhandle Pet Savors, Second Chance Animal Rescue, Lost Pets of Amarillo and Forgotten Dog League of Amarillo.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.