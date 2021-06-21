You’re invited to help pay tribute to fallen Dumas police chief Marvin Trejo
DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department is inviting you to join them in honoring fallen Dumas police chief Marvin Trejo.
You’re invited to McDade Park at 8:00 a.m. on June 24 for the Beyond the Call of Duty - End of Watch Ride to Remember 2020.
The riders will be paying tribute to fallen Dumas police Chief Marvin Trejo, who died in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.
The 22,300 plus mile ride across America aims to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to the communities.
They honor the fallen, the families and the officers left behind.
