You’re invited to help pay tribute to fallen Dumas police chief Marvin Trejo

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - The Dumas Police Department is inviting you to join them in honoring fallen Dumas police chief Marvin Trejo.

You’re invited to McDade Park at 8:00 a.m. on June 24 for the Beyond the Call of Duty - End of Watch Ride to Remember 2020.

The riders will be paying tribute to fallen Dumas police Chief Marvin Trejo, who died in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications.

The 22,300 plus mile ride across America aims to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to the communities.

They honor the fallen, the families and the officers left behind.

Beyond the Call of Duty - End of Watch Ride to Remember 2020 (Source: Beyond the Call of Duty) (Beyond the Call of Duty)

Please join us on June 24th, 2021 at 8:00 am at McDade Park at the new pavilion for the Beyond the Call of Duty - End of... Posted by Dumas Police Department on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.