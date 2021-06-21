Viewers Choice Awards
TxDOT closes I-27 southbound for road work, moves traffic to frontage road

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Bailie Myers
Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Southbound traffic on I-27 will be impacted due to mill and overlay work starting tonight.

Traffic will be moved to the frontage road starting at 7:00 p.m. today.

Motorists will have to exit I-27 southbound at Hillside Drive and merge into a single left lane of traffic.

Travelers can reenter the interstate after passing the Hillside intersection.

TxDOT said depending on the progress made, it’s possible the same closure will be in place Tuesday evening.

Tuesday, the southbound exit and entrance ramps will be closed from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

The right lane of the frontage road will be close during this time as well.

Wednesday, the Hillside exit is expected to be open, but the right lane of the frontage road will be closed from 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. the next morning.

TxDOT urges travelers to drive with caution and reduce speed through work zones.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

