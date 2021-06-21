Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Tickets available for Big Brothers Big Sisters 2021 Mentoring Matters Luncheon

Tickets are available for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s 2021 Mentoring...
Tickets are available for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s 2021 Mentoring Matters Luncheon. (Source: Big Brothers Big Sisters)(Big Brothers Big Sisters)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s 2021 Mentoring Matters Luncheon.

The luncheon will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Amarillo Downtown Yellow Rose Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

WNBA and NCAA National Champion, Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Sheryl Swoopes will be speaking at this year’s event.

“Now more than ever, in our changing times, I believe that having mentors available to children is more important than it has ever been,” said Swoopes. “I look forward to coming to Amarillo and speaking at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s Mentoring Matters Luncheon to share my experiences as an athlete, coach and a mentor, and encourage others to step up to be a Big Brother or Big Sister for our youth. We are Bigger Together.”

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, a table or sponsoring the event, call (806) 351-2210 or click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover
Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
generic
Pampa shooting investigation leads to homicide arrest
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

Chief of Police Marvin Trejo, died in 2020 due to COVID-19 complications (Source: Dumas Police...
You’re invited to help pay tribute to fallen Dumas police chief Marvin Trejo
Griselda Rodriguez-Michel, arrested after trooper reported finding meth during traffic stop...
Criminal Complaint: $2.4 million worth of meth found during traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County
Police chase ends in crash on North Mirror Street (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Amarillo police arrest man after brief chase ends in crash Monday morning
DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover