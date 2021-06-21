Tickets available for Big Brothers Big Sisters 2021 Mentoring Matters Luncheon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s 2021 Mentoring Matters Luncheon.

The luncheon will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Amarillo Downtown Yellow Rose Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

WNBA and NCAA National Champion, Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Sheryl Swoopes will be speaking at this year’s event.

“Now more than ever, in our changing times, I believe that having mentors available to children is more important than it has ever been,” said Swoopes. “I look forward to coming to Amarillo and speaking at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle’s Mentoring Matters Luncheon to share my experiences as an athlete, coach and a mentor, and encourage others to step up to be a Big Brother or Big Sister for our youth. We are Bigger Together.”

If you are interested in purchasing tickets, a table or sponsoring the event, call (806) 351-2210 or click here.

