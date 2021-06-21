Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near Booker Saturday evening.

According to DPS officials, 38-year-old Jose Rosales was driving a car east on SH 15 behind a semi-truck.

DPS officials say Rosales failed to control his speed and crashed into the back of the semi.

Rosales was taken by ambulance to Ochiltree General Hospital and then transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

