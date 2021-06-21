Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend

One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near Booker Saturday evening.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near Booker Saturday evening.

According to DPS officials, 38-year-old Jose Rosales was driving a car east on SH 15 behind a semi-truck.

DPS officials say Rosales failed to control his speed and crashed into the back of the semi.

Rosales was taken by ambulance to Ochiltree General Hospital and then transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
generic
Pampa shooting investigation leads to homicide arrest
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas
‘Why Wait?’ hiring event
21 restaurants guarantee walk-in interviews during ‘Why Wait?’ hiring event

Latest News

SOURCE: Panhandle Breast Health
Panhandle Breast Health to host awareness event on identifying risks
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
(Source: Raycom Media)
TxDOT closes I-27 southbound for road work, moves traffic to frontage road
Entomologists predict Amarillo will see the worst mosquito season in years, city preparing.
Entomologists predict Amarillo will see the worst mosquito season in years, city preparing