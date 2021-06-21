Panhandle Breast Health to host awareness event on identifying risks

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health will host ‘Hats Off To Breast Cancer’, a seminar aimed at informing women on how to identify their risks.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Center for Advancement, 2308 SW 7th Avenue, on Tuesday.

‘Hats Off To Breast Cancer’ is open to the community.

PBH offers applications for grant paid services, such as mammograms and pap’s through Amarillo clinical providers.

