A Little Relief

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Updated: 1 hours ago
Thanks to a morning cold front, temperatures will stay well below normal today, however we will have to deal with some winds along with cooler temperatures. For your Monday, expect daytime highs to hang around the mid-70s with winds out of the northeast at 20-25 mph with gusts close to 40 as the front moves through. We could see some lingering showers and thunderstorms in the mid-morning hours, making the way for partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will begin to rise again Tuesday going into Wednesday.

