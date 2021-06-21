Viewers Choice Awards
Heat Returns!

By Allan Gwyn
Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have a cool night ahead of us with slightly lower humidity and temps on their way down into the mid 50s. South winds will increase to 15-25 mph and with sunny skies the temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and mid 90s once again. This is just the start of our warming trend as temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cool front will arrive for Friday dropping temperatures into the 80s with a slight chance for more rain in the area.

