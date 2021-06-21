DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a man was killed in a wreck near Sundown lane and Western Street this morning.

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was east on Sundown Lane at 12:35 a.m. when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Western Street, according to DPS.

The driver continued through the intersection onto private property where the vehicle went airborne and rolled over through a fence.

DPS identified the driver 29-year-old Michael Ortega of Amarillo.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

