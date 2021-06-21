Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Bailie Myers
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a man was killed in a wreck near Sundown lane and Western Street this morning.

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was east on Sundown Lane at 12:35 a.m. when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Western Street, according to DPS.

The driver continued through the intersection onto private property where the vehicle went airborne and rolled over through a fence.

DPS identified the driver 29-year-old Michael Ortega of Amarillo.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
generic
Pampa shooting investigation leads to homicide arrest
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend

Latest News

SOURCE: Panhandle Breast Health
Panhandle Breast Health to host awareness event on identifying risks
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
(Source: Raycom Media)
TxDOT closes I-27 southbound for road work, moves traffic to frontage road
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend