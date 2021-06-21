Doppler Dave Tracks The Coolest Air In Awhile

We have enjoyed a refreshing weather change today as a glorious and cooler wind from the north replaces the heat that has been with us the last several days. Highs today are only in the 70s, ironically one of the coolest days in awhile here on our first full day of the summer season. Unseasonably cool conditions are expected tonight as lows dip into the mid 50s. Tomorrow will still be pleasant, but beginning to warm quickly during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.