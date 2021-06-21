Viewers Choice Awards
Criminal Complaint: $2.4 million worth of meth found during traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County

Griselda Rodriguez-Michel, arrested after trooper reported finding meth during traffic stop (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person faces federal charges after a DPS trooper reported finding meth during a traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County last week, according to a criminal complaint.

Around 3:15 p.m. on June 17, a trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation and noticed behavior consistent with criminal activity.

The criminal complaint says the trooper found 12 bundles of meth during a search of the car.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $2.4 million.

The complaint says the driver, identified as Griselda Rodriguez-Michel, told officials she was going to Oklahoma City.

Rodriguez-Michel was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

