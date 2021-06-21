CISD’s Athletic Director, Toby Tucker’s family wish him a Happy Father’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With today being Father’s Day we feature one man in the area who wears many hats in the community...Toby Tucker. Canyon ISD Athletic Director, co-owner and announcer of the Amarillo venom, and father of three.

As an announcer for the Venom, he has made it a family affair, with all of his children assisting in on-field production, and his wife as the owner of the team. Stephanie said, she loves watching her kids and husband work together every weekend.

“I remember taking a picture of all of them working together on the sidelines. They all had their headsets on, they were working together. It was actually a joy.” Mrs Tucker says. “Yes, you’re going to have your tense moments but, having the pride that he sees in the kids and actually the whole organization is an awesome opportunity.”

Tucker’s daughter, Kaitlyn, works has an emcee for the games and says she always looks forward to working next to her dad for every game day.

“we’ve been working for 10 years so, I started on the sidelines when I was 7 years old with a headset right by dad. I was his ‘right hand gal’, that’s what he called me.” Kaitlyn said. “After all the games both our parents told us, that they couldn’t do it without us, and honestly I couldn’t do it without them. It’s been so much fun and got us closer as a family.”

His youngest son, Colton explains himself as an on-field promotions assistant and he explains what it’s like working with his dad.

“We just have fun all the time.” Colton says. “It’s really a family experience with all of us. We all have fun doing it.”

The oldest son, Caden, has a big role in creating the atmosphere in the arena alongside his father’s animated voice.

“I’m now the DJ, it gets pretty crazy but it’s fun to do.” Said Caden.

With the whole family a part of everything that it takes to put together a Venom football game, for fans and the community, Toby Tucker’s wife and children say the experience they have together can’t be done without him.

“I’ll be honest, you can’t do it without him.” Mrs. Tucker says.

“Thank you for always making me laugh, always being himself, thank you for all that you’ve done. Happy Father’s Day.” Said Katilyn.

“Happy Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day.” Colton and Caden said.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.