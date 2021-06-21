Viewers Choice Awards
Childress residents encouraged to conserve water as leak repaired

(Source: pexels.com)
By Bailie Myers
Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - Residents in Childress are being asked to conserve water as a water leak is repaired outside of city limits.

City Manger Kevin Hodges encouraged residents yesterday, noting conservation will give Greenbelt Municipal Water Authority time to repair the leak, according to the Red River Sun.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

