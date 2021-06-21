Childress residents encouraged to conserve water as leak repaired

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - Residents in Childress are being asked to conserve water as a water leak is repaired outside of city limits.

City Manger Kevin Hodges encouraged residents yesterday, noting conservation will give Greenbelt Municipal Water Authority time to repair the leak, according to the Red River Sun.

