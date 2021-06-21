Approval of new hotel in Canyon moving forward

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Approval of a new hotel in Canyon is moving forward.

Both the Canyon Economic Development Corporation and the Texas A&M University System have done their parts, and now the Canyon City Commission is advancing the addition of a Hampton Inn & Suites.

According to city documents, financial incentives would total $480,000 to be paid over five years. The incentive will be about evenly split between infrastructure and job creation payments.

The project should have 91 rooms and add about 30 jobs.

The site is on land owned by A&M on 4th Avenue east of the Holiday Inn Express.

