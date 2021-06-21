Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police arrest man after brief chase ends in crash Monday morning

Police chase ends in crash on North Mirror Street (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
Police chase ends in crash on North Mirror Street (Source: Amarillo Police Department)(Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man after a brief pursuit near 15th and North Mirror Street ended in a crash Monday morning.

Just before Noon, an APD motorcycle officer tried to stop a car for speeding north over the Ross-Mirror bridge.

Police say the driver sped away from the officer.

The driver continued north at a high rate of speed on North Mirror Street until hitting a dip at Northeast 15th. The driver then lost control of the car, struck a utility pole and pickup truck and was thrown from the car.

The driver walked away from the scene, and police caught him at Northeast 16th and Mirror.

Police say they also found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the car.

Police arrested the driver for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

On June 21st just after noon, an APD motorcycle officer attempted to stop a 4-door Buick car for speeding northbound...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, June 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
3 Wayland Baptist students killed in Saturday afternoon wreck
generic
Pampa shooting investigation leads to homicide arrest
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas
One person has died after a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Ochiltree County near...
Perryton man dies after crash near Booker over the weekend

Latest News

DPS: Amarillo man killed in rollover
SOURCE: Panhandle Breast Health
Panhandle Breast Health to host awareness event on identifying risks
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
(Source: Raycom Media)
TxDOT closes I-27 southbound for road work, moves traffic to frontage road