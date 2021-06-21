Amarillo police arrest man after brief chase ends in crash Monday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested a man after a brief pursuit near 15th and North Mirror Street ended in a crash Monday morning.

Just before Noon, an APD motorcycle officer tried to stop a car for speeding north over the Ross-Mirror bridge.

Police say the driver sped away from the officer.

The driver continued north at a high rate of speed on North Mirror Street until hitting a dip at Northeast 15th. The driver then lost control of the car, struck a utility pole and pickup truck and was thrown from the car.

The driver walked away from the scene, and police caught him at Northeast 16th and Mirror.

Police say they also found a substance believed to be methamphetamine in the car.

Police arrested the driver for evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

He was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

