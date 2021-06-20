Wonderland Park is celebrating dads on Father’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating dads with a “All Dads Ride Free” Father’s Day Special.

Sunday, June 20th from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. dads ride free with the purchase of a kids WOW Pass.

To take advantage of this special, visit WonderlandPark.com/fathersday and print off or save the barcode to present at the gate.

The Father’s Day Special must be purchased at the gate and cannot be redeemed online.

Enjoy some family fun in the sun while celebrating dad!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.