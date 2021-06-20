Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Wonderland Park is celebrating dads on Father’s Day

By KFDA Digital
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wonderland Amusement Park is celebrating dads with a “All Dads Ride Free” Father’s Day Special.

Sunday, June 20th from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. dads ride free with the purchase of a kids WOW Pass.

To take advantage of this special, visit WonderlandPark.com/fathersday and print off or save the barcode to present at the gate.

The Father’s Day Special must be purchased at the gate and cannot be redeemed online.

Enjoy some family fun in the sun while celebrating dad!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck at I-40 and Lakeside
2 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Lakeside Drive
State passes bill making it easier for seniors, those with disabilities to receive SNAP benefits.
State passes bill making it easier for seniors, people with disabilities to receive SNAP benefits
Doppler Dave and local weather legend Dan True (Source: KFDA)
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave visits with TV weather pioneer Dan True
Amarillo area law enforcement ‘not concerned’ about Texas permitless carry law
fear of power outages leads to high demand for generators
Amarillo hardware stores seeing high demand for generators due to Texas power concerns

Latest News

This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Life-threatening flash flooding rises in Claudette’s path
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6/20
Saturday Weekend Edition, 6/20
‘Why Wait?’ hiring event
21 restaurants guarantee walk-in interviews during ‘Why Wait?’ hiring event
Community gathers together for Juneteenth Celebration
Community gathers together for Juneteenth Celebration