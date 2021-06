AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom secure their first win of the season over the San Antonio Valor.

The team are now 1-2 on the season and must win the next two games to be in contention for the playoffs.

Next game is slated for June 26th. They will face the Texas Jets at 6 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center

