Stewart Dodson and Luke Kane qualify for Coors Tournament of Champions at Whing Ding Invitational

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final round of the 35th annual Whing Ding Invitational ended with Stewart Dodson and Luke Kane winning the Championship Field.

The team shot a 69 on the day and finsihed 15 under par.

Behind Dodson and Kane for the second place spot is Will Doughtie and Jarrett Johnston with -12.

T3. Craig Riseling / Tyler Paige: -10

T3. Drew Baccus / Alex O’Brien: -10

5. Geoff Phemister / Tate Allred: -9

6. Kevin Buse / Brock Buse: -7

7. Dustin Hansen / Shane Westbrook: -3

8. Ryan Whitehead / J. Todd Whitehead: -1

9. Heath Sabbe / Dustin Lozano: +5

10. James McKenny / Reid Riseling: +12

11. Lance Martin / Bryson Bowman: +13

The winners of this tournament immediately qualify for the Coors Tournament of Champions in early August.

