Stewart Dodson and Luke Kane qualify for Coors Tournament of Champions at Whing Ding Invitational
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The final round of the 35th annual Whing Ding Invitational ended with Stewart Dodson and Luke Kane winning the Championship Field.
The team shot a 69 on the day and finsihed 15 under par.
Behind Dodson and Kane for the second place spot is Will Doughtie and Jarrett Johnston with -12.
T3. Craig Riseling / Tyler Paige: -10
T3. Drew Baccus / Alex O’Brien: -10
5. Geoff Phemister / Tate Allred: -9
6. Kevin Buse / Brock Buse: -7
7. Dustin Hansen / Shane Westbrook: -3
8. Ryan Whitehead / J. Todd Whitehead: -1
9. Heath Sabbe / Dustin Lozano: +5
10. James McKenny / Reid Riseling: +12
11. Lance Martin / Bryson Bowman: +13
The winners of this tournament immediately qualify for the Coors Tournament of Champions in early August.
