Pampa shooting investigation leads to homicide arrest

By KFDA Digital
Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Pampa man is in custody and charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide after one man has died.

Saturday, June 19, around 9:50 p.m., Pampa police were called to the 1300 block of Russell Street on a shooting.

Officers were initially told the victim accidentally shot himself. Hugo Mendoza, 29, was taken to the Pampa Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Connie Ogle.

After further investigation by the Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, it was determined the victim was actually shot by Alan Abisaie Arambula, 25, the victim’s cousin.

Arambula was placed under arrest and transported to the Gray County Jail. This case is still under investigation.

