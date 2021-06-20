Cold front moves in early Monday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A strong cold front will be pushing through during the early hours of Monday. This front is bringing much cooler air south, some gusty winds from the NE at 15-25mph with gusts to 35mph, and a chance for a few thunderstorms.

Highs tomorrow will only be in the 70s, which is 15-20 degrees below average for this time of year. Lows Monday night into Tuesday am will be in the 50s. A few record low temperatures will come close to being broken Tuesday morning!

We will begin to see temperatures rebounding fairly quickly with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s expected by Wednesday afternoon. Possible heat advisories may be issued Wednesday and Thursday, so make sure you are using caution and remembering heat safety tips if you must be outdoors for long periods of time these days.

Another strong cold front will march in late next week on Friday bringing some cooler air and the chance of some thunderstorms. The weather pattern looks to be unsettled late next week into next weekend with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible.

