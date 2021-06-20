Viewers Choice Awards
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river

Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in Rockingham County.(Source: WTVD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 15 minutes ago
EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that authorities received a 911 call about 10 a.m. reporting a body in the Dan River.

The sheriff’s office said crews have begun efforts to recover the body.

The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

Two tubers had been missing. One was a 7-year-old boy. The other was a 35-year-old woman.

One tuber now remains missing following Wednesday night’s accident that involved nine people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

