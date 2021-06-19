Viewers Choice Awards
Sod Poodles even series with RockHounds, topping Midland 8-2

Amarillo and Midland tie the current series at 2-2
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles hot bats and strong pitching from Tyler Holton secured the 8-2 Friday night win over the Midland RockHounds. The series now tied at two games a piece. The near sellout crowd of 6,184 watched the Sod Poodles improve their record to 18-22 with the win.

Tyler Holton picked up his first Double-A win after tossing six innings of work. After a solo home run in the first inning and a leadoff single in the second, Holton retired the next 11 in a row with four strikeouts.

The Sod Poodles and RockHounds will continue this series from HODGETOWN tomorrow night. The Sod Poodles will be hosting their first ever Luau Night at the ballpark with special Luau themed jerseys and drinks. There will be luau dancers on the concourse and a special Hawaiian BBQ ticket package available for purchase at www.sodpoodles.com under Tickets. The player-worn jerseys will be signed and auctioned off postgame with all proceeds benefiting ADVO Companies.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

