Hot Weekend!

By Allan Gwyn
Updated: 1 hours ago
We have a really nice night ahead of us with slightly lower humidity and temps on their way down into the mid 60s. South winds will increase to 10-15 mph and with sunny skies the temperatures will climb into the mid 90s once again. A few locations will be hotter and could see low 100s again. Any storms that form will stay against the mountain like we have seen for the last few days. This may change Sunday evening with a slight chance for storms coming in off of the mountains. Our run of summertime temperatures will last through the weekend before a slight cool down hits early next week.

