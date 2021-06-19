Heights top Hamlet in Juneteenth All Star game 63-59

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The sixth annual Hamlet Tigers vs. Heights Dragons All Star game took the court at Horce Mann Middle School Friday night. The Tigers tying up the series 3-3 after taking down the Dragons 63-59. Hamlet won the past three games going into the matchup, and Heights stole back the bragging rights.

”It’s great because we live in that community and we’re from that neighborhood. Us getting the win it matters because we only play each other once a year, so it’s really important like our bragging rights and everything else,” said Lamar Britton.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.