Father’s Day Forecast

A cold front is on the way
By Adrian Campa
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Father’s Day will be a hot one with widespread highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Remember your heat safety tips if you plan on having any outdoor celebrations and try to have them indoors if you can.

Now the last few days have been hot, but there is some heat-relief in sight. Late Sunday night into early Monday morning, a strong cold front will be blasting in bringing a chance at some rain showers and some much cooler air south. Highs Monday will occur during the morning hours. Temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day on Monday. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the low-to-mid 50s!

Adrian's Extended Outlook
Adrian's Extended Outlook(KFDA)

The cooldown unfortunately won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound quickly starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing for the new work week.

