Drew Baccus and Alex O’Brien -11 after round two of Whing Ding Invitational, second behind Craig Riseling and Tyler Paige

Final round on Saturday at the Amarillo Country Club
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Round two of the 35th annual Whing Ding Invitational ended with Craig Riseling and Tyler Paige leading the Championship Field before the final round. The team shot a 66 for the day, and are -12 par going into Saturday.

One shot back is Drew Baccus and Alex O’Brien. Baccus birdied four holes in round two.

The final round is set for Saturday, June 19 at the Amarillo Country Club. The winner qualifies for the Coors Tournament of Champions in August.

Championship Flight - Round 2

1) Craig Riseling / Tyler Paige -12

2) Drew Baccus / Alex O’Brien -11

3) Stewart Dodson / Luke Kane -10

T4) Kevin & Brock Buse -9

T4) Ryan & Todd Whitehead -9

