13-year-old sharpshooter set to play in 8-ball pool tournament in Las Vegas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 8-ball pool is an activity you would normally see people play as a social sport, or really just for fun but, one Amarillo kid is taking his talents of the game all the way to Las Vegas to compete against 64 of the best in the nation.

Jayden Breece, or as he is called “Bubba J”, was inspired to play pool at a young age.

“JR’s Pool Palace, my dad was helping build it and he got me into playing pool.” Bubba J says. “Then my mom passed away, and then I started really getting into playing it.”

He met one of his sponsors playing as well, and says she’s the reason he improved and has the opportunity to compete in Vegas.

“I met Bubba J, him and his brother would come through the door, I’m going to cry...” just laughing and chattering, and he talked to me and said, Carloyn ‘let’s do a pool tournament for the kids’, and that is how we started.” Carolyn Guzman said.

The 13-year-old says the mental side is what keeps him more interested in the game.

“You can take up a lot of time doing it.” Bubba J said. “It’s a really cool game that you can use physics in it.”

He has a great support system behind him, his older brother, describes him as competitive, and outgoing and believes he can achieve great things.

“He has always shown a lot of passion for pool.” Treyton Breece said. “Now that he gets to be in a competitive sport, on a higher level it’s a lot cooler for him and i’m really proud that he gets to do it.”

Breece says, “I get a sense of pride that i get to be his brother when he gets to play”

“I am very very proud to be a part of this.” Guzman says.

To donate or find out more information on helping Bubba J and his journey to Las Vegas, you can visit his website at www.JaydenBreece.com or visit his Facebook page @JaydenBreece.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.