Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Volunteers support Texas Panhandle nonprofits in United Way’s Day of Caring Event

Volunteers in United Way’s Day of Caring completed over 10 projects today benefitting local...
Volunteers in United Way’s Day of Caring completed over 10 projects today benefitting local non-profit groups in Amarillo and Canyon. (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
By Earl Stoudemire
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers in United Way’s Day of Caring completed over 10 projects today benefitting non-profit groups in Amarillo and Canyon.

Volunteers completed tasks like painting walls, cleaning outside areas, and organizing clothes at places like the Downtown Women’s Center and the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Katie Noffsker, executive director of United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, describes the importance of this one day event.

“We see hundreds of local non-profits coming together, that is the essence of what it means to live united. They’re coming together, and bit by bit, hand by hand, we’re able to accomplish something big for our community in just one day, and it’s gonna benefit folks for years to come,” said Noffsker.

This is their first time doing the event since the start of COVID, but they still received support today from groups like West Texas A&M, and the Randall County Sheriff’s Department.

Amarillo College and Xcel Energy teamed up with United Way to put this event together having volunteers build, clean, and organize spaces for the non-profit organizations to better serve others.

“There’s the benefit to those receiving services. It affirms their dignity to know that they’re receiving services in a place that’s warm and welcoming. The staff at those local non-profits are already doing that but, gosh if we could make their facilities a little nicer, cleaner, cheerier, we’re glad to do that,” said Noffsker.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck at I-40 and Lakeside
2 injured in multi-vehicle collision on Lakeside Drive
Zacharia Jerome Robertson
Amarillo Crime Stoppers: Man wanted on aggravated assault charges
North Heights Linen Service opens: ‘It’s time we do things we’ve never done before’.
North Heights Linen Service opens: ‘It’s time we do things we’ve never done before’
Amarillo area law enforcement ‘not concerned’ about Texas permitless carry law
House Bill 1927 eliminates the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry...
Texans can carry handguns without a license or training starting Sept. 1, after Gov. Greg Abbott signs permitless carry bill into law

Latest News

Region 16 announced the Gruver ISD Board of Trustees as the 2021 Outstanding School Board of...
Region 16 announces Gruver ISD as 2021 School Board of the Year
The Canyon City Commission will consider a contract Monday to buy land for a water wellfield...
Canyon City Commission to vote on issuing $4.1 million in debt to buy land for wellfield
Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson (Source: Official photo)
Congressman Ronny Jackson’s staff to host mobile office hours starting next week
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear killed after attacking sleeping teen at Great Smoky Mountains campsite