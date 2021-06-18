Volunteers support Texas Panhandle nonprofits in United Way’s Day of Caring Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers in United Way’s Day of Caring completed over 10 projects today benefitting non-profit groups in Amarillo and Canyon.

Volunteers completed tasks like painting walls, cleaning outside areas, and organizing clothes at places like the Downtown Women’s Center and the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

Katie Noffsker, executive director of United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, describes the importance of this one day event.

“We see hundreds of local non-profits coming together, that is the essence of what it means to live united. They’re coming together, and bit by bit, hand by hand, we’re able to accomplish something big for our community in just one day, and it’s gonna benefit folks for years to come,” said Noffsker.

This is their first time doing the event since the start of COVID, but they still received support today from groups like West Texas A&M, and the Randall County Sheriff’s Department.

Amarillo College and Xcel Energy teamed up with United Way to put this event together having volunteers build, clean, and organize spaces for the non-profit organizations to better serve others.

“There’s the benefit to those receiving services. It affirms their dignity to know that they’re receiving services in a place that’s warm and welcoming. The staff at those local non-profits are already doing that but, gosh if we could make their facilities a little nicer, cleaner, cheerier, we’re glad to do that,” said Noffsker.

