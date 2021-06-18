AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo CC Whing Ding three round tournament involved 224 golfers split into teams of two competing in eight different flights. The Championship Flight winner at the end will qualify for the Coors Tournament of Champions August 12-15.

Championship Flight - Round 1

T1) Stewart Dodson / Luke Kane, -7 64

T1) Craig Riseling / Tyler Paige, -7 64

T3) Mark Guess / Matt Robinson -4 67

T3) Drew Baccus / Alex O’Brien -4 67

Steward Dodson/Luke Kane and Craig Riseling/Tyler Paige share lead at Amarillo CC Whing Ding Round 1. (Source: KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.