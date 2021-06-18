Viewers Choice Awards
Steward Dodson/Luke Kane and Craig Riseling/Tyler Paige share lead at Amarillo CC Whing Ding Round 1

Champions Flight playing for entrance to Tournament of Champions
By Larissa Liska
Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo CC Whing Ding three round tournament involved 224 golfers split into teams of two competing in eight different flights. The Championship Flight winner at the end will qualify for the Coors Tournament of Champions August 12-15.

Championship Flight - Round 1

T1) Stewart Dodson / Luke Kane, -7 64

T1) Craig Riseling / Tyler Paige, -7 64

T3) Mark Guess / Matt Robinson -4 67

T3) Drew Baccus / Alex O’Brien -4 67

Steward Dodson/Luke Kane and Craig Riseling/Tyler Paige share lead at Amarillo CC Whing Ding...
Steward Dodson/Luke Kane and Craig Riseling/Tyler Paige share lead at Amarillo CC Whing Ding Round 1.(Source: KFDA)

