Region 16 announces Gruver ISD as 2021 School Board of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Region 16 announced the Gruver ISD Board of Trustees as the 2021 Outstanding School Board of the Year.

Education Service Centers across the state nominate school boards in their region for this honor, and the award is presented by the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA).

Criteria such as support for educational performance, commitment to a code of ethics and more are considered when selecting the school board to represent the region.

Region 16 says the board and superintendent of Gruver ISD truly meet and exceed all of the criteria, and Region 16 is proud to recognize the board of trustees and celebrate their accomplishments and drive to “educate for excellence.”

“The Gruver ISD Board of Trustees is simply dedicated to excellence in education in our area. This amazing board was chosen because of their vigorous focus on what is best for the students and teachers in Gruver ISD. We’re very confident they will represent Region 16 well at the next level,” said Ray Cogburn, Region 16 executive director.

School boards nominated to represent their regions are in the running to be named one of five Texas Honor Boards, one of which is chosen as Texas’ Outstanding School Board.

All regional nominees and honor boards are recognized at the TASA/TASB Convention, which takes place each fall.

